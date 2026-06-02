Return of Russian diplomatic property to encourage progress in relations — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The return of Russian diplomatic property and resumption direct flights between Russia and the United States will give an impetus to progress on many other tracks, a senior Russian foreign ministry official said.

"In contacts with the Americans, our diplomats always say that there is no alternative to returning the seized Russian diplomatic property and resuming direct air service between Russia and the United States," Alexander Gusarov, director of the ministry’s department of North Atlantic, said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine. "We hope that Washington will eventually see that resolving these key issues will break the deadlock on any other promising areas of bilateral dialogue. This, in turn, will also benefit the United States itself."