Slovakia not to relinquish its right of veto within EU — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Slovakia will never relinquish its right of veto within the European Union as its loss would severely limit the country's sovereignty, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, Tibor Gaspar, said.

"Slovakia will never agree to lose its veto power on issues where we currently have it, at least not while the current government remains in power in Slovakia," he told TASS.

According to Gaspar, the loss of this right will mean "a significant curtailment of sovereignty" for Slovakia. "That is why I want to believe that, as long as we govern Slovakia with these views, we certainly will not want to give up our veto power," he noted, adding that political opposition in the country "sometimes publicly states that it would be ready to waive the right of veto."

In such an event, in his words "many issues, especially those related to values and culture, would be ceded to the largest member states of the European Union. I think that this runs counter of Slovakia’s interests," he emphasized.