Putin, Turkmen national leader discuss Moscow-Ashgabat strategic partnership

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with the Turkmen people’s national leader, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who is visiting Kazan, to discuss the development of relations and the strategic partnership between Moscow and Ashgabat, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The parties discussed current issues related to further strengthening the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership and cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas," the Kremlin said in a statement following the talks.