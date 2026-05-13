Russia develops Svarog 1.0 drone carrier boat with operational range of up to 500 km

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed an unmanned drone carrying boat, the Svarog 1.0, with an operational range of up to 500 km, the Svarog Research and Production Center told TASS.

"A new unmanned boat, the Svarog 1.0, has been created as a drone carrier. Its operational range is up to 500 km. The uncrewed boat is controlled via satellite communications. Testing of the product is currently underway," the company said.

It specified that the boat is multifunctional and can be used for a wide range of tasks. "The uncrewed boat can be used for supply and logistics, and as a kamikaze vessel to destroy enemy ships," added the Svarog Center.