MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime could face accusations of turning Ukrainian territory into a testing ground for the development of biological weapons, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said.

The lawmaker was commenting on remarks by US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, who said that more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries funded by US taxpayers over several decades were under investigation. According to the New York Post, more than 40 of them are located in Ukraine.

"The Zelensky regime will inevitably face charges not only of large-scale corruption — the Yermak-Mindich criminal case already spans 40 volumes — but also of establishing a testing ground on Ukrainian territory for the production of lethal biological weapons," Slutsky wrote on his Max channel.

He recalled that in 2022-2023, the State Duma and the Federation Council conducted a parliamentary investigation involving Russian and foreign experts. According to Slutsky, one of the commission’s conclusions was that Ukraine had been implementing military-related projects "under the guise of medical and biological activities" in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.

"The report by the State Duma parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances surrounding the establishment of biological laboratories by US specialists on Ukrainian territory was officially published in the summer of 2023. I am confident that its conclusions now carry even greater weight beyond Russia’s borders," Slutsky concluded.