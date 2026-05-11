There are currently no clear plans for Witkoff's visit to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. There are currently no clear plans for US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, according to a TASS correspondent.

"There are no clear plans yet, but we expect this format to continue," Peskov said, responding to a question on the matter.

He also noted that Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov is in constant contact with Witkoff: "We are in constant contact with him. Ushakov is in constant contact with him."

Earlier, Ushakov expressed confidence that "sooner or later" Witkoff and Jared Kushner would come to Moscow and that dialogue would continue.