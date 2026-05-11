NABU, SAP indict former head of Zelensky's office, Yermak

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have brought charges against Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, according to posts on the Telegram channels of both agencies.

"NABU and SAP have uncovered an organized group involved in the laundering of 460 million hryvnias (roughly 10.5 million dollars) in luxury construction projects near Kiev. Charges have been brought against one of the group's members, former head of Vladimir Zelensky's office," the statement reads.

The charges were brought under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code (laundering of property obtained through criminal means, committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale). The penalty under this article is imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with confiscation of property.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak and several Ukrainian media outlets reported that investigative procedures were underway against Yermak.

Mindich Audio Files

Last November, NABU and SAP launched a sweeping operation dubbed Operation Midas, aimed at exposing a significant corruption network within the energy sector. Central to the investigation was Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky. NABU charged Mindich in absentia and began releasing excerpts from over 1,000 hours of audio recordings captured in his apartment, revealing discussions of illicit schemes.

On November 17, 2025, reports surfaced indicating that Yermak, then head of Zelensky's office, might have been recorded by NABU. Subsequently, Yermak's residence was searched on November 28, and by evening, Zelensky had dismissed him from his position.

Since late April, Ukrainian media outlets and parliament members have continued to publish new excerpts from the recordings. These reveal Mindich discussing with Rustem Umerov, the current Secretary of the Security Council and former Defense Minister, details of embezzlement from multimillion-dollar contracts, funding for drone manufacturing through a company affiliated with Mindich, and potential candidates for the Ukrainian ambassadorship to the United States. Other transcripts expose plans for developing luxury mansions - including ones for Mindich himself - and references to individuals named Vova and Andrey, presumed to be Zelensky and Yermak. Additionally, some recordings demonstrate how Zelensky's inner circle is consolidating control over various companies, raising questions about the depth of corruption at the highest levels of Ukrainian leadership.