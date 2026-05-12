Russia ensures partial demilitarization of NATO through special military op — US expert

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is ensuing a partial demilitarization of NATO through its special military operation in Ukraine, David T. Pyne, former US Army HQ staff officer, national security strategist and Editor of The Real War newsletter, told TASS.

"Russian forces have performed impressively on the operational and tactical level," he said. According to Pyne, "this is accomplishing Russia’s stated goal of demilitarizing Ukraine," along with ensuring "a partial demilitarization of NATO forces as NATO countries have sent Ukraine every spare weapon system they have available." "Thus, it could be said that Russia is winning a proxy war against the combined military might of NATO and Ukraine," the expert pointed out.

He stressed that many "in the West forget that Russian tank columns came within two miles of the city of Kiev surrounding the Ukrainian capital from three directions on both sides of the Dnieper River just eleven days" after the conflict began. "The Russian Army could easily do so again if the order to do so was given by the Kremlin," Pyne noted. In his view, Russia’s actions indicate its commitment to resolving the conflict "with a negotiated diplomatic settlement with the West rather than force Ukraine’s capitulation by taking its capital city."

The analyst also expressed doubt that the US would pressure the European Union to hold talks with Russia on a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine crisis.