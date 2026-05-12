MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The indictment of Andrey Yermak, former head of the Ukrainian presidential office, is the result of Vladimir Zelensky’s own attempts to ignore previous signals from Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Today’s development is the result of Zelensky’s attempts to ignore the previous two phases of this major corruption scandal and distance himself from it through minor resignations and manipulations without changing his approaches to budget allocation or policies. Those behind the anti-corruption agencies have direct ties to the US," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies reported that they had uncovered an organized group involved in laundering $10.5 million through luxury construction projects near Kiev and had charged one of its members - the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office.