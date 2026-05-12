Opening Strait of Hormuz at forefront of Iran talks — Pakistani ambassador

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is the main topic in the negotiations around Iran, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview.

When asked about the topics at the center of the negotiations and the disagreements preventing progress, the diplomat said: "The most pressing issue right now is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which wasn't even on the table at the beginning. Frankly speaking, since these negotiations are extremely confidential and we are not privy to the details, it is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz."

The ambassador noted that 22% of the world’s oil, along with LNG, fertilizers, and raw materials for fertilizer production, passes through the strait. In addition, Tirmizi noted that about 30 million expatriates live in the Persian Gulf region. According to him, Indians make up the largest group, numbering about 10 million, followed by Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Filipinos, Sri Lankans, Nepalese, and people from African and Latin American countries.

"In other words, a great many people live in this part of the world. Large volumes of remittances also flow from the Persian Gulf countries to these nations. Therefore, we will likely be able to bring this entire conflict to a peaceful settlement," Tirmizi emphasized.