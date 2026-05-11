Armenian prime minister confirms his absence at upcoming EAEU summit

YEREVAN, May 11. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed he will not attend the EAEU summit in Astana on May 28.

During his April 1 visit to Russia, he informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of his absence due to the election campaign and later informed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayevhe that he could not attend due to vacation, though a military parade is scheduled that day. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will participate in Pashinyan’s stead.

Pashinyan added that if Armenia leaves the EAEU, it will be "planned, without surprises," and all policies and intentions are "transparent." The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting takes place in Astana on May 28-29.