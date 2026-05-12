West seeks to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia via Central Asia — MFA

GELENDZHIK, May 12. /TASS/. The West, which openly declares its intention to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, is also pursuing this goal in Central Asia, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik said in response to a question from TASS.

"For us, the countries that form the foundation of the European Union have, in recent years, become a very serious challenge in regional politics. They make no secret of their intention to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia in the West and are working with our partners [in Central Asia] toward roughly the same, slightly veiled, goals," the diplomat said.

According to Sternik, "they do this using vague terms such as 'economic diversification' and 'protection against external threats.'"

He added that the West is offering Russia’s partners projects aimed at driving a wedge between Moscow and Central Asian countries.

"Neither Russia nor our historical friends are interested in this, as they have no wish to become pawns in someone else’s game," Sternik stressed.