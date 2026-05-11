Modi calls for reinstatement of COVID-19 restrictions amid Middle East crisis

NEW DELHI, May 11. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes it is necessary to reinstate restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic amid the consequences of the Middle East crisis.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we worked from home, held virtual meetings, and video conferences. We became accustomed to this. The need of the hour is to return to these methods," he said, speaking in Hyderabad.

The prime minister stressed the need to save foreign currency and reduce dependence on energy imports. Modi also said that Indian citizens should reconsider their consumption habits.

"Among the middle class, the culture of foreign weddings, trips abroad, and vacations abroad is becoming widespread. We must decide that during this crisis, we should postpone foreign travel for at least a year," he noted. Modi also urged citizens to abstain from purchasing gold during the holidays for a year.

The Indian prime minister stressed the importance of fuel economy.

"Now, gasoline, diesel, and gas must be used with great restraint. We import these energy resources from abroad, so we must strive to use only the necessary amounts," he said.

In this regard, he urged citizens to make greater use of public transportation and rail.

"Use the metro where it exists, organize carpooling on the same route, and use rail for freight transportation. All this will reduce dependence on gasoline and diesel, and therefore dependence on foreign currency," Modi said.

"During a global crisis like the one caused by the conflict in West Asia, we must make decisions that put the country first," the Indian prime minister concluded.