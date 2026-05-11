MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Currently, the only conceivable method to remove Vladimir Zelensky from power is through a coup d'·tat, according to Vladimir Zharikhin, Deputy Director of the CIS Institute, in an interview with TASS.

When asked whether the recent "Mindich audio files," in which, according to Ukrainian parliamentarians and media, Zelensky appears, could provoke a political crisis leading to his removal, Zharikhin dismissed the possibility. "A political crisis alone won't be enough to oust Zelensky. Only a coup d'·tat could do that," he stated.

Zharikhin emphasized that such a coup would depend heavily on external influences, particularly the will of the Americans. "Regrettably, there isn't a strong desire on the part of the United States to see Zelensky removed. He is currently subject to a delicate balance of criticism and praise, with these audio leaks serving as mild blackmail, but no decisive action is being taken," he explained.

In recent months, Ukraine has been rocked by revelations of a significant corruption scheme within the energy sector, orchestrated by Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky. Additionally, Ukrainian media and lawmakers have released new excerpts from audio recordings that suggest Zelensky’s inner circle discusses embezzlement of funds from multi-million dollar defense contracts. As former press secretary Yulia Mendel has observed, Zelensky has allegedly built a mafia-like structure within the country, transforming government institutions into personal ATM machines for his associates.