Putin-Trump tunnel agreement to be signed with engineering company — Dmitriev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The agreement on continuation of design activities for the Putin-Trump tunnel under Bering Strait will be signed with an engineering company, Russian presidential envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on X.

"Tomorrow's signing will not be with American officials but with an engineering company for further work on the tunnel’s engineering design," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Dmitriev said earlier that the agreement will be signed on Friday, June 5.