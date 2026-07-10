MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 108 heavy quadcopters over the past 24 hours as a result of operations conducted by Russia’s Battlegroup West, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported. Russian forces also destroyed 112 fixed-wing drones and 45 unmanned aircraft control centers.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units downed four guided air-launched munitions, 112 fixed-wing drones, 108 heavy quadcopters, and nine loitering munitions of the enemy," Bigma said.

In addition, six field ammunition depots, 45 unmanned aircraft control centers, and a Starlink satellite communications station were identified and eliminated, he added.