Russian forces tighten encirclement around Ukrainian group in Kupyansk — administration

LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. Russian troops are tightening the encirclement around the surrounded Ukrainian military group in Kupyansk, leaving the servicemen with nowhere to retreat, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, said at a press conference.

"In the future, the encirclement will continue to close in and narrow. <...> We see it expanding on our side every day, and accordingly, it is narrowing inside, and this group is becoming smaller and smaller. And in fact, they have nowhere to go, because our encirclement is also closing in from the south, from Kruglyakovka. <...> The Ukrainian troops remaining in the encirclement will either surrender or be destroyed. There is no other option," he noted.

He clarified that there is no help coming for the surrounded soldiers: the Russian Armed Forces continue to encircle the Ukrainian army in Volchansk in the northern part of the region, which prevents the Ukrainian military from transferring their reserves.