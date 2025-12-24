Brazil ready to cooperate with Russia on rare earth metals — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Brazil is ready to cooperate with Russia on rare earth metals, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said in an interview with TASS, adding that such cooperation between the countries has potential.

"We need to find ways to cooperate, and Brazil is certainly open to dialogue with Russia, both in the area of extraction and production, and in the processing of these resources," he said. "At the same time, everything must be carried out in accordance with the laws of both countries, as these are areas governed by national regulations as well as international obligations. I believe there is potential here, and we are certainly ready to discuss this cooperation," the diplomat added.

"Yes, Brazil and Russia are countries with extensive reserves of strategically important minerals, including rare earth metals. Brazil has significant reserves of critical minerals such as niobium, graphite, manganese, and others. These materials, for example, are important for the production of certain types of steel, batteries, and accumulators. We also have significant reserves of lithium," he noted.