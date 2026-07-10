Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic seven times over past day

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) seven times over the past 24 hours, one civilian was wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Saturday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, seven shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. One civilian reported to sustain wounds," the statement said.

According to the statement, eight munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine. A truck and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the statement added.