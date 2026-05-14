Kiev court sentences Yermak to 60 days in custody

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. A Kiev court has ordered Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, to be held in custody for 60 days, with bail set at about $3.1 million, according to a media broadcast.

"The chosen measure is custody," the judge announced the decision during a hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution had requested bail in the amount of 180 million hryvnia (approximately $4.1 million).

Yermak had led Zelensky’s office since February 2020. On November 17, 2025, reports surfaced that Yermak might be involved in major corruption schemes related to businessman and Zelensky’s friend Timur Mindich. On the morning of November 28, anti-corruption officials searched Yermak’s residence. By evening, Zelensky had fired him.

On May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) charged Yermak with legalizing property obtained by criminal means by an organized group or on a large scale. He is accused of involvement in the laundering of 460 million hryvnia ($10.5 million) during the construction of luxury housing near Kiev. According to anti-corruption authorities, the Dinastia private residence construction project was launched in 2020, in which, according to investigators, Yermak participated. The former head of Zelensky’s office faces up to 15 years in prison.