MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Germany is embarking on "a very dangerous path" by refusing to acknowledge the Soviet Union’s decisive role in the defeat of Nazism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He also described the Ukraine settlement process as one filled with "complex details."

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin spokesman in an interview with Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Germany’s policy

Germany is embarking on "a very dangerous path" by once again refusing to acknowledge the Soviet Union’s decisive role in the defeat of Nazism: "Germany is embarking on a very dangerous path. Not for the first time."

The current generation of German politicians is effectively downplaying the USSR’s role in defeating Nazism: "They were even asked who won, who liberated Germany from Nazism, and, if I’m not mistaken, either the spokesperson or the deputy spokesperson could not even bring themselves to name the Soviet Union."

Such behavior does Germany no credit: "It is very bad that such a generation of politicians is now in Germany. It does Germany no credit."

"One would like to hope that there are still people there who retain sound judgment and who are prepared to give history its due, to pay tribute to the feats of those who, incidentally together with German anti-fascists, saved this country from the ‘brown plague’."

Peace settlement

The United States wants a quick result in the Ukraine settlement, but the process is too complicated: "It is clear that the American side wants a quick result. It is clear that the American side is in a hurry. But the Ukrainian settlement is too complicated a subject."

Reaching a peace agreement is a very long process involving complex details: "Reaching an agreement, a peace agreement, is a very long path with complex details."

A settlement between the United States and Iran is just as complicated as the Ukraine settlement: "The same applies, in fact, to the path with Iran that the United States still has to go through."

The Kremlin urged patience regarding the resolution of ongoing conflicts: "We do not yet know how long this will last or how it will end, so let us be patient.".