MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian military liberated Rozovka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkov region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the West group of troops have liberated the settlements of Rozovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkov region, and also occupied more advantageous lines and positions," the ministry said.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s East group of troops improved their tactical position over the day and defeated the manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades, the ministry said.

"Units of Russia’s East group of troops improved their tactical position and defeated the personnel and equipment of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 120th territorial defense brigade, 17th and 21st brigades of the National Guard in the areas of Oktyabr settlements, Vodyanoye, Novoselka, Prechistovka, Razdolnoye, and Stepnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement said.

A counterattack by formations of the 102nd Terrestrial Defense Brigade was also repelled.

Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 servicemen in North group’s area of responsibility

Units of the North group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of four terrorist defense brigades, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the National Guard in the Kharkov region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy lost up to 145 military personnel.

"Units of the Northern group of troops defeated personnel and equipment of the 34th Marine Brigade, the 15th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 127th anti-terrorist brigade and the 13th brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements Tikhoe, Tsirkuny, Kazachya Lopan, Liptsy, Volchansk, Zhovtenevoe, and Staritsa, Kharkov region, Tsirkuny, Cossack Lopan, Liptsy, Volchansk, Zhovtnevoe and Staritsa in the Kharkov region, repeled four counter-attacks by units of the 92nd Assault Brigade, the 23rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 36th Marine Brigade. Enemy losses amounted to 145 servicemen," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS launcher, warehouse with 400 tons

The Russian military destroyed a HIMARS MLRS launcher and a Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of troop units of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a launcher of the US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, a warehouse where up to 400 tons of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were stored, as well as workshops of a Ukrainian military-industrial complex, personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 133 districts," the ministry said.

At the same time, Russia’s Center group of troops defeated five enemy brigades within 24 hours and repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 330 military personnel, the Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the Center group of forces occupied more advantageous positions and defeated the formations of the 25th Airborne, 32nd, 41st, 47th Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 129th Terrorist Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Mikhailovka, Zhelannoe, Novgorodskoe, and Volchie of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Seven counterattacks by units of the 95th Air Assault, 31st, 151st Mechanized, 68th Jaeger brigades, and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lost over 80 servicemen in Dnepr group’s area of responsibility

Units of the Dnepr group of troos hit the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to over 80 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the personnel and equipment of the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 15th National Guard Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Stepnoe and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.

It was noted that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 80 military personnel, 5 vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and an Enclave electronic warfare station.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 115 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the East Group of the Russian Armed Forces. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 115 servicemen, three vehicles, 155mm FH-70 howitzers of UK and US-made M198, and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s South group of troops amounted to up to 510 military personnel over the day, two ammunition depots, and several field artillery guns, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. "Units of the South group of troops improved the situation along the front line, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 24th, 30th, 54th mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 79th, 80th air assault brigades, and 225th of a separate assault battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Ilyinka, Katerynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The attack of the assault detachment of the 10th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was repelled. The enemy lost up to 510 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, and two vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian helicopter, 2 HAMMER bombs, 2 HIMARS shells

Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems shot down one Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, two Hammer bombs, two HIMARS MLRS shells and 40 aircraft-type drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past the, air defense systems shot down Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Forces, two French-made Hammer guided bombs, two US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, and 40 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

It was noted that since the beginning of the special military operation the following equipment has been destroyed: 630 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 27,955 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,624 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,381 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 12,184 guns of field artillery and mortars, and 23,910 special military vehicles.

Ukrainian forces lost over 520 servicemen in West group’s area of responsibility

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lose more than 520 servicemen per day in the zone of responsibility of the West group of forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Armed Forces defeated the formations of the 77th airmobile, 14th, 115th, 116th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 1st brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Berestovoe in the Kharkov region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost more than 520 servicemen over the day," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost two armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, three 155 mm howitzers including US-made M777, M198, and UK-made FH-70 made, a 122 mm self-propelled Gvozdika artillery mount, two 122 mm howitzers D-30, a 105 mm US-made M119 gun, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station. Five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.