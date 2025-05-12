National Wealth Fund volume totals $144.6 bln as of May 1 — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. As of May 1, 2025, the volume of the National Wealth Fund amounted to 11.79 trillion rubles, or 5.5% of the GDP forecast for 2025, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Russia.

The fund’s volume is equivalent to $144.6 bln. As of April 1, the National Wealth Fund stood at 11.75 trillion rubles.

As of May 1, the volume of the fund’s liquid assets totaled 3.297 trillion rubles (1.5% of the GDP forecast for 2025), equivalent to $40.42 bln. On April 1, the volume of liquid assets stood at 3.269 trillion rubles.

The aggregate estimated income from the placement of National Wealth Fund funds in foreign currency accounts with the Bank of Russia, converted into US dollars, totaled $29.5 mln over the period from December 15, 2024, to April 30, 2025, which is equivalent to 2.41 bln rubles.

The foreign exchange revaluation of the NWF’s foreign currency-denominated assets and the reassessment of the value of gold in which the fund’s assets are invested amounted to a combined loss of 472.47 mln rubles over the period from January 1 to April 30, 2025. As of May 1, the National Wealth Fund held 164.6 bln Chinese yuan, 168.1 metric tons of gold, and 397.6 mln rubles in accounts with the Bank of Russia.