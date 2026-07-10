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West seeks to isolate Russia from international shipping routes — Kremlin aide

According to Nikolay Patrushev, the West also wants to block Russia's access to the Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The West is seeking to block Russia’s access to international maritime routes, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"They [Western countries] take a broader view: they want to cut us off from international shipping routes. They want to close off the Baltic Sea and make it their own internal body of water. They make no secret of this," he said in an interview with Vesti.

According to Patrushev, the West also wants to block access to the Black Sea. "Apart from that, they are hatching plans for the Arctic, first of all, in the Barents Sea where we have bases," he noted.

"We are aware of this and, naturally, we oppose this," he emphasized.

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