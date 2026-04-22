Russia ready to jointly develop UAVs with partners from Asian countries — Rosoboronexport

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s weapons exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) is open to projects of technological cooperation and the joint development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with partners from Southeast Asia, the company spokesperson told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"At the DSA 2026 exhibition, Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is presenting the latest Russian tactical unmanned aerial systems designed for reconnaissance and engagement of various targets, as well as UAV warheads. We are ready to offer our partners in Southeast Asia both the supply of finished products and technological cooperation — localization of UAV production, transfer of licenses and technologies, and so on. Moreover, Rosoboronexport is open to joint UAV development projects," the spokesperson said.

Rosoboronexport emphasized that a clear competitive advantage of the Russian UAVs offered for export is the fact that their technical development is based on considerable practical experience. "The unmanned systems on display in Kuala Lumpur are fully suited to the specific climatic and environmental conditions of Southeast Asia. DSA 2026 will also showcase interchangeable and jettisonable warheads for UAVs, which can be used, among other things, in existing customer systems. They are designed for a variety of applications, covering a wide range of UAV and loitering munitions scenarios," the company noted.

DSA is one of the largest defense exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region. The event is taking place from April 20-23 in Kuala Lumpur.