Lebanon to seek prosecution of Israel for aggression — parliament speaker

BEIRUT, May 14. /TASS/. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has affirmed that Israel will be held accountable for the war crimes committed on Lebanese soil.

"In our efforts, we are meticulously documenting all acts of aggression carried out by occupying forces," Berri stated in an interview with Ad-Diyar newspaper. "Lebanon will pursue legal action against Israel for the wounds inflicted on our people, the destruction of our cities and villages, and the demolition of civilian homes. These atrocities must be exposed, and those responsible must be brought to justice - both legally and politically."

On May 2, Berri vehemently condemned Israeli assaults on Muslim and Christian holy sites in southern Lebanon. He called on Lebanese authorities to "take decisive action against Israel and ensure justice for the attacks on mosques and churches.".