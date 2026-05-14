US, Israel will ultimately lose from aggression against Iran, expert says

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. The United States and Israel expected to profit from the current situation around Iran, but they will ultimately end up as losers, Chairman of the Caspian International Integration Club North-South Ramazan Abdulatipov said at the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum.

"Transnational corporations led by the United States deliberately escalated the Middle East situation, expecting large profits and certain advantages, but current processes show the United States and Israel will ultimately lose from this crisis," Abdulatipov said.

Amid all this aggression, Abdulatipov argued, constructive projects like the North-South international transport corridor take on special meaning.

"The North-South transport corridor unites vast territories and millions of unemployed people, and this route could provide them with work as infrastructure develops along its expansion," he explained.

Abdulatipov noted that the current situation in the Middle East, especially around Iran, shows how relevant this route is for Russia and beyond. But in his view, the project isn’t moving forward fast enough. So, experts should propose ways to advance the North-South corridor and mitigate the fallout from the Middle East crisis.

The 17th Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum international economic forum is taking place from May 12 to 17.