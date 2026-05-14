Relations between Russia, Norway hit new post-World War II low — embassy

STOCKHOLM, May 14. /TASS/. Russian-Norwegian relations are experiencing the deepest crisis since the end of World War II, and Moscow is concerned about the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Norway near Russian borders, the Russian Embassy in Oslo told TASS.

"Today, Russian-Norwegian relations are experiencing the deepest crisis since the end of World War II. Political dialogue, contacts between regions have been halted, and sectoral cooperation has been blocked. Sanctions have dealt a devastating blow to bilateral trade," the diplomatic mission noted.

The embassy emphasized that the Russian side is concerned about Norway's changing security policy. "We cannot but express concern that a country neighboring us, which until recently took a responsible approach to maintaining low tension in the high latitudes, is now seeking to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and is deploying military infrastructure for NATO’s benefit near the borders with Russia," the embassy said in a statement. According to the diplomatic mission’s assessment, such actions pose threats to Russia’s national security, increase the risk of dangerous incidents, and lead to heightened military-political tension in the Arctic.