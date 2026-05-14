Ukraine issue: what is known about summons of Russian ambassador to Hungarian MFA

BUDAPEST, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov visited the country’s Foreign Ministry, where he discussed the situation in Ukraine with the country’s new top diplomat Anita Orban. The press service of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry told a TASS correspondent that the meeting lasted about 25 minutes.

TASS has compiled the key facts known at this time.

Russian ambassador summoned to Hungarian Foreign Ministry

- The meeting lasted about 25 minutes, the press service of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry told a TASS correspondent.

- The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has so far refrained from making any comments.

- Stanislavov also declined to speak with journalists waiting for him at the ministry’s exit.

- This was his first meeting with Orban, who took office on May 12.

Reason for summoning

- Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban summoned Russian Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov in connection with the situation in Ukraine, Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar told reporters.

- According to him, the reason for this was reports of explosions in Transcarpathia.

- In addition, according to Magyar, the Russian diplomat will be asked to provide information on Moscow’s plans to end the armed conflict in Ukraine.

Hungary’s position on Ukraine conflict

- Hungary’s new government is keen to see the conflict in Ukraine end as soon as possible and is ready to use all available diplomatic channels to that end, Magyar said at a press conference following the first working session of the cabinet he had formed.

- According to him, Hungary does not want to "exacerbate the situation or cause it to escalate," but wishes to "contribute" with all means at its disposal, "all diplomatic channels," to bring the conflict to an end as soon as possible.