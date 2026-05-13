Putin appoints Kovalchuk, Shuvayev acting governors of Bryansk, Belgorod Regions

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Yegor Kovalchuk as acting governor of the Bryansk region, the Kremlin said on its website.

He also accepted Vyacheslav Gladkov's resignation from the post of the Belgorod Region governor and appointed Alexander Shuvayev as acting head of the region.

Alexander Bogomaz, who has been in charge of the Bryansk Region since 2014, was relieved of the governor post.

Kovalchuk has been in charge of the government of the Lugansk People's Republic since July 2024.

Shuvayev has been vice-governor of the Irkutsk Region since January.