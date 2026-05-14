Handling Taiwan issue incorrectly risks China-US conflict — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. An incorrect approach to resolving the Taiwan issue could provoke a direct confrontation between Beijing and Washington, Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"The Taiwan issue is the most important one in China-US relations. If it is resolved properly, relations between the two countries will be able to maintain overall stability. If not, the two states will clash or even enter into conflict, which will put the entire complex of bilateral ties in an extremely dangerous position," China Central Television quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

Xi Jinping added that pursuing "island independence" and maintaining peace in the region are mutually exclusive. According to him, maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is a crucial factor for relations between China and the US.