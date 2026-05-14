Rubio calls in question NATO’s purpose due to allies’ denial of access to their bases

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Some of NATO allies’ refusal to let Washington use their military bases during the conflict with Iran calls in question the very purpose of the alliance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"When you have NATO partners denying you the use of those bases, when the primary reason why NATO is good for America is now being denied to us by Spain as an example, then what's the purpose of the Alliance? It starts becoming, you know, they are allies when they want," he said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Rubio, the United States has "very legitimate questions" to NATO. "What is the purpose of being an alliance whose benefit to us is these basing rights, if in a time of conflict like the one we've had with Iran, they can deny the use of those bases? So why are we there for only to protect them, but not to further our national interest? This is a very legitimate question that we need to address, and we pay two thirds of the bill," he added.