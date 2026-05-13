Trump and his delegation arrive in Beijing — TV

BEIJING, May 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on a special plane with his delegation, China Central Television reported.

During the visit, the US leader will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the settlement of bilateral trade and economic contradictions and the key issues on the global agenda.

They will also discuss the conflict with Iran and the Taiwan issue.

A large delegation of business bigwigs, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, is traveling with him.

The hotels where the US president and his delegation will stay, the Four Seasons and Kempinski, are under heavy guard by law enforcement. Police and special forces are interspersed every 100-200 meters around the area.

Trump will stay in China until May 15.

The last time the American leader was in China on a state visit was on November 8-10, 2017. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow only benefits from constructive cooperation and interaction between Beijing and Washington.