Ukrainian army violated ceasefire twice as often in 2026 as in 2025

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. From May 8-11, 2026, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire 30,383 times, more than twice the 14,043 violations recorded during the same period in 2025, according to TASS calculations based on Russian Defense Ministry data.

In 2026, Ukrainian forces carried out 3,475 shellings using artillery, rocket launchers, mortars, and tanks. At least 26,212 drone strikes have been carried out, as well as 37 attacks on Russian positions.

In 2025, 37 attacks and 4,011 shellings were recorded.