Niger rebels accuse France of violating closed border regime imposed

PRETORIA, July 27. /TASS/. Rebels who declared they had seized power in Niger have accused France of violating the ban on crossing the country's external borders imposed by them, the military authorities said in a communique.

"It has been established that the French side violated the order to close the borders and allowed the A-401 military plane to land at the international airport in Niamey on the morning of July 27," the AFP news agency quoted the military authorities as saying. The servicemen have demanded that France comply strictly with their orders.

On the evening of July 26, the rebels announced the dismissal of Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, as well as the closure of the country's borders and the suspension of the constitution. They also formed the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland, which assumed full power.

Niger's capital is home to the largest French air base in this part of Africa. Military units from France, Germany, Italy and the United States are also now in the country. Their numbers have not been disclosed.