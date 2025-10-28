Germany’s top diplomat says next winter will be crucial for Ukraine

BERLIN, October 28. /TASS/. The coming winter will be crucial for the fate of Ukraine, BR Radio quoted German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul as saying.

"This winter will play a decisive role [for Kiev]," Germany’s top diplomat said during a visit to Brussels. He surmised that Ukraine will lose its ability to defend itself without additional Western assistance.

According to him, Germany bears "a special responsibility" in this regard. Berlin is ready to support Kiev at any time, Wadephul emphasized.

Last month, he called on European countries to consider sending air defense systems to Ukraine. Germany remains the world’s second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine.