Share of Russian-made cars in Russia’s market reaches 59% in Q1 — Autostat

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The share of Russian-made cars in the new passenger vehicle market in Russia reached 59% in the Q1 of 2026, deputy head of analytics at Autostat Dmitry Yarygin said at a TASS press conference dedicated to the international exhibition MIMS Automobility St. Petersburg 2026.

"I would like to separately note that based on the results of the first three months, the share of Russian-made cars is growing - it has already reached 59%. There are also grounds to expect this figure to show even stronger dynamics," he said.

According to a presentation by the expert, in March 2026 the share of Lada amounted to 24% (32% a year earlier), while other Russian brands (excluding Lada) accounted for 15% (5% a year earlier).

At the same time, the share of Chinese brands declined to 41% (54% a year earlier), while Korean and Japanese brands increased to 8% (3% a year earlier), and European brands rose to 7% (3% a year earlier).

A number of Chinese brands have also localized production in Russia. According to a study by Gazprombank Autoleasing (materials available to TASS), the leader in localization among Chinese brands remains Haval, which assembles vehicles at a plant in the Tula Region. Vehicles of Jaecoo, Jetour, Exeed, Voyah, and Omoda are also produced in Russia.