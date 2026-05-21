Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.43% to 2,629.02 and 1,167.29 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 3.1 kopecks, as trading opened, compared with previous closing to 10.429 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.97% at 2,614.61 and 1,160.88 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 6.95 kopecks at 10.39 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.34% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,631.23 points.