Russia increases corn exports 2.2-fold, barley exports 70%, wheat exports 30% in 2026

SIRIUS, May 21. /TASS/. Russia increased corn exports 2.2-fold, barley exports by 70% and wheat exports by 30% from the beginning of 2026 through May 10 compared to the same period last year, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said at the All-Russian Grain Forum.

"This year, according to data as of May 10, corn shipments increased 2.2-fold compared to the same period last year," Ilyushin said, noting that exports to Iran rose by 86%, to Turkey nearly ninefold, to China by 44% and to Kazakhstan 38-fold.

At the same time, barley supplies to Iran this year increased 5.5-fold, to Turkey 18-fold and to China by 82%. Wheat exports to Egypt also rose by 19%, to Turkey threefold, to Sudan by 78%, to Kenya and Kazakhstan sixfold, to Sri Lanka 3.6-fold and to Azerbaijan more than eightfold.

Ilyushin also said that Russian pea exports to China since the beginning of 2026 increased by 92.5%, while supplies to Pakistan rose by 5.4%. Chickpea exports to Pakistan over the same period grew by 39%, to Egypt by 99.2%, to Iran by 32.9% and to Saudi Arabia by 18.5%.

Lentil supplies this year also increased by 30%, including by 59% to Turkey, 38-fold to India and 46% to Iran. Soybean exports rose 2.4-fold, including 2.3-fold to China and 3.9-fold to Belarus. Flax shipments increased by 18%, including by 34% to China, 42% to Egypt, and fourfold to Kazakhstan.