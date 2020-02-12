Death toll from coronavirus in China's Hubei province climbs to 1,068 — commission

WHO chief says vaccine against coronavirus may be developed in 18 months

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China's Hubei province has surpassed 33,300, and the death toll has climbed to 1,068, while 2,639 people have recovered after contracting the virus, the regional health commission said on Wednesday.

Reports on Tuesday morning said that over 31,700 cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed, 974 people died from the virus and 2,222 people recovered.

The commission said that the number of confirmed cases in Hubei's administrative center Wuhan, where the outbreak was first registered, exceeded 19,500. Around 2,700 cases were confirmed in the city of Xiaogan, and around 2,300 — in the city of Huanggang.

Over 11,200 people in the province have been quarantined. Over 77,100 residents remain under medical supervision as they came into contact with those infected.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 42,600 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in China, the death toll surpassed 1,000, and over 3,900 people recovered from the virus.