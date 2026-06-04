US intends to transform Greenland into northern outpost — Russian military analyst

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Washington is seeking to strengthen its military infrastructure in the Arctic zone and intends to transform Greenland into its northern outpost, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

"[Reports about] the Greenland negotiation process suggest that Washington has got Denmark in its claws. And the publicly available information about additional military deployments on the island is an important factor. This is a key task for the Pentagon, which is currently generalizing its work in the Arctic and building a US-controlled military infrastructure. The goal of turning Greenland into an outpost has already been formalized," the expert noted, commenting on media reports about negotiations between the US, Denmark, and Greenland regarding the island’s status.

Stepanov also expressed his view on the specific steps Washington might take to realize its intentions regarding Greenland. "It’s highly likely that additional airfield infrastructure will be deployed, as well as air and space control centers. And, of course, a naval base with the deployment of nuclear-powered missile submarines, which will strengthen the American military presence in the Arctic," he added.

On January 31, the American administration announced the start of negotiations on the future ownership of Greenland and expressed hope for a good deal for both the United States and Europe. According to the American side, much has already been agreed upon. The current American leadership has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Previously, the United States offered to purchase the island, and in March 2025, it expressed confidence that it could be annexed. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

On June 3, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US administration was involved in talks with both Denmark and Greenland over using the island for "collective defense," saying that it was key to missile defense. "We’re involved in those talks right now. I think we're in a good place on it," Rubio said.