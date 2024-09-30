Israeli army detains five Palestinians during raids in West Bank

DUBAI, September 30. /TASS/. Five Palestinians have been detained during the ongoing Israeli raids in the West Bank, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli security forces stormed the eastern and western neighborhoods of the West Bank city of Nablus, as well as the Askar refugee camp in the east, where clashes broke out. The Israeli military arrested three men there, while two others were detained in the Kalandia camp, north of Jerusalem. Army forces also stormed the Shu'fat camp area, the TV channel said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.