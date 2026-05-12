MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky attempted to purchase $400 million worth of weapons from Bosnian Muslims, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats Milorad Dodik told TASS.

Dodik denied weapons from Republika Srpska are in Ukraine. However, Bosnian Muslims "concluded an agreement with Zelensky’s government on the supply of ammunition worth $400 million." He said his people did not consent, and Ukraine has already paid an advance to the Muslims, who now face legal proceedings as they were unable to deliver.

"If we are talking about official channels, not a single cartridge will end up there, because our people, the Serbs of the Republika Srpska, would never give their consent," Dodik said. He concluded that not a single weapon can end up in Ukraine legally, even through intermediaries.