US unlikely to start ground operation in Iran, rather to step up bombing — senator

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The US is more likely to ramp up bombing of Iran than launch a ground operation, senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee Jack Reed (Rhode Island), said at an online meeting with the Defense Writers Group attended by TASS.

"Ground troops? I think they would try to resist that as much as they could. If they wanted to deploy ground troops, I think there would be very discreet special operations, which may not be effective in terms of changing the direction of the conflict," the senator said.

"They're very sensitive to combat on the ground, ground losses. This is already widely unpopular in the public. If you start losing troops on the ground, it's going to be very quickly condemned. I think their next approach would be more intensive airstrikes. I think the first would be a pressure more of a demonstration strike than anything else, and then a ramp up."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire.

According to Tehran, during the 40 days of the war, 3,375 Iranians were killed by American-Israeli strikes.

On April 11, Tehran and Washington held failed talks in Islamabad.

On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire. According to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the extension and will act in accordance with its interests.