War with Iran deprives US of ammunition around world — senator

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The US-Israeli operation against Iran has created a shortage of precision-guided munitions with the US army in all regions of the world, senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee Jack Reed (Rhode Island), said at an online meeting with the Defense Writers Group attended by TASS.

"This shortage, this excess use of munitions, is real, and it's affecting us all across the world," he said, commenting on the high consumption of some precision-guided weapons, primarily the Tomahawk cruise missiles and interceptors, during the operation against Iran.

Reed, who is deputy chairman of the Armed Services Committee of the upper house of Congress, said he was concerned about the shortage of such ammunition among American forces stationed in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

"And the Chinese are quite aware of that," said the legislator.

He also criticized the Pentagon's planning of the current military action against Iran. "I think they vastly underestimated the operation and the resilience of the Iranians," Reed said. "We have not really seen a strategic success."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire.

According to Tehran, during the 40 days of the war, 3,375 Iranians were killed by American-Israeli strikes.

On April 11, Tehran and Washington held collapsed talks in Islamabad.

On April 21, Trump said he was going to extend the ceasefire. According to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the extension and will act in accordance with its interests.