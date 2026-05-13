Battlegroup West destroys 17 Ukrainian ground robots, 77 heavy drones over past day

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Battlegroup West units destroyed 17 ground robotic systems, 77 heavy drones, and 29 fixed-wing UAVs over the past day, group press center head Leonid Sharov reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down 29 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 77 heavy combat quadcopters. Combined arms units <...> destroyed over 100 military personnel, 21 vehicles, a 'Bogdana' self-propelled artillery system, and 17 ground robotic systems," he said.

Sharov added that the battlegroup also destroyed 48 drone control points and 2 Starlink terminals.