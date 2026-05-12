Slovakia will not be part of any military conflict, prime minister says

BRATISLAVA, May 12. /TASS/. Slovakia does not intend to engage in or be part of any military conflict, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Peace is not taken for granted. Slovakia is unequivocally a state that will not engage in any military conflict or be part of it," he said at the opening ceremony of the International Defense and Security Industry Fair IDEB Defence & Security 2026 in Bratislava.

The IDEB Defence & Security 2026 exhibition is taking place at the Bratislava event venue. More than 250 units of defense-related equipment from 17 countries are being showcased. The event will conclude on Thursday, May 14.