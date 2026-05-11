BRUSSELS, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s influence in European countries is increasing due to its participation in international competitions at the Venice Biennale, despite pressure from the European Commission, EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has stated upon arrival at a meeting of foreign ministers.

"Russia’s influence is growing again in Europe. This can be seen in sports, where Russian athletes are again participating in competitions as if nothing had happened, as well as in Russia’s presence at the Venice Biennale," she said.

The European Commission earlier reported that it had sent official letters to the Biennale organizers demanding that Russia be excluded from the participants. In response to the refusal, the EC canceled a grant of €2 million to the organizers.