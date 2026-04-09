Technologies, quality of life to be main EEF 2026 topics — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, April 9. /TASS/. Technologies, international cooperation and quality of life of people will be the key topics of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in 2026, Minister of Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov said.

"I would name three key topics, they are interrelated. The first one is technologies," the minister said. "The second topic is international cooperation. We see the new world, the new geopolitical realities evolve, and Russia has significance in many global processes as never before in such realities. EEF is the platform where the new global architecture is discussed," Chekunkov noted.

"The third pillar, for the sake of which we engage technologies in general, for the sake of which we develop the economy, develop international cooperation - this is quality of people’s life," the minister said.

The 11th Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok.