Only US recognized need to eliminate root cause of Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States is the only state that has recognized the need to eliminate the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis: Russia's security problems through Ukraine's involvement in NATO, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"The United States is the only one who recognized the need to eliminate the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis: Russia's security problems through Ukraine's involvement in NATO and the need to recognize the realities that have developed on earth following the referendums in southeastern Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Minister said.